1/
Jody Limpert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jody's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GODFREY — Jody Kristopher Limpert, 40, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, July 26, 2020 at his residence.

Born in St. Louis, Missouri, on Feb. 4, 1980, he was the son of Joseph Limpert and his wife, Donna of Godfrey, Illinois, and Norma (Nelson) Clermont in Georgia.

Jody attended Alton High School and served in the U.S. Marine Corps including a tour of duty in Iraq.

He enjoyed playing soccer and was a member of his Marine Corps unit team.

Surviving are his parents; step-mother; and half-sisters, Angela Nelson and Ginny Klabough.

Cremation services were entrusted to Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved