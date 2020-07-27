Jody Limpert

GODFREY — Jody Kristopher Limpert, 40, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, July 26, 2020 at his residence.

Born in St. Louis, Missouri, on Feb. 4, 1980, he was the son of Joseph Limpert and his wife, Donna of Godfrey, Illinois, and Norma (Nelson) Clermont in Georgia.

Jody attended Alton High School and served in the U.S. Marine Corps including a tour of duty in Iraq.

He enjoyed playing soccer and was a member of his Marine Corps unit team.

Surviving are his parents; step-mother; and half-sisters, Angela Nelson and Ginny Klabough.

Cremation services were entrusted to Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois.