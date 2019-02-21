JODY (CHIEF) WALLACE

ALTON — Jody (Chief) Wallace went to be with the Lord at 7:28 p.m. on Feb. 13, 2019, while holding his beloved daughter Jami Lee Wallace's hand at Columbia University in the ICU due to liver failure.

Jody was employed as a union bricklayer for 32 years.

He leaves behind a daughter, Jami Lee Wallace, and four grandchildren, Jaydin, Karringtin, Lynnlee and Lennix of Hannibal, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his parent, Herman (Shorty) Wallace Jr. and Grace Delene (Dee) Wallace.

In his free time, Jody enjoyed spending time with his daughter and grandchildren, hunting and fishing on Bull Shoals Lake.

A celebration of life gathering will be at the Bethalto American Legion on Saturday, Feb. 23 from noon until 3 p.m. All friends and family are welcome to attend.

Donations may be made to the 5A's in Alton.