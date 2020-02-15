LAS VEGAS — L. Joe Asaro, 78, of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. Joe was born in Alton, Illinois, to Lucian and Berniece Asaro on Oct. 23, 1941.

Joe enjoyed watching the St. Louis Cardinals, chatting with friends, and playing steel guitar.

Joe is preceded in death by his parents.

Joe is survived by Tisha (Leroy) Rhine of Alton; Andy Asaro and Eric Asaro of Las Vegas; Lexi Asaro and Jeremy Rhine of Alton.

The family of Joe wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the University Medical Center.

