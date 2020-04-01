WOOD RIVER — Joe H. Scroggins, Jr., 70, of Wood River, Illinois, passed away in hospice Sunday, March 29, 2020 after several years battling lung cancer.

He was born Jan. 10, 1950 in Alton, Illinois, and graduated from Roxana High School.

After some raucous years traveling across the country and internationally, Joe returned home and became an active member of the drug and alcohol recovery support community.

He is survived by his father, Joe H. Scroggins, Sr., 91, of Wood River; also three sons and one grandson, Jason Scroggins, 42, of St. Louis, Missouri, Eric Scroggins, 40, of St. Louis, and, Sean Scroggins, 38, of Alton, and his son, Tanner, age 8.

Condolences can be shared online at www.paynicfh.com and donations in lieu of flowers or any other respects can made to the : .