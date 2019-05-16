JOE STEPANEK

BRUSSELS — Joe Stepanek passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the age of 78. He passed at home with his wife, children, and sister by his side.

He was born June 29, 1940. Joe was the oldest of three born to Joe and Mary (Culberk) Stepanek. Joe grew up in Madison/Granite City. He was a graduate of GCHS. Joe worked many jobs, among them he worked for his parents at their bowling alley/bar or their bakery.

Joe retired as a machinist from Lenhardt Tool and Die and kept busy by being a member of the former Moose lodge in Jerseyville, Illinois and the Jerseyville Wellness Center. He loved the outdoors, he spent time gardening, hunting, fishing, barbecuing, drinking beer with his buddies and watching baseball.

He was an athlete, he bowled, golfed, played tennis, shot trap, and baseball. He loved to swim and was a life guard. He tried out for the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team.

Joe married the former Caroline Maxine (Johnson) on Oct. 7, 1961. They shared their early years in Madison/Granite City and then settled in Brussels, Illinois in 1971 where they continued to raise their children.

Joe is survived by his wife of 57 years; his four children, Carol (Stan) Drainer, Angie (Joe) Tepen, Joey (Beverly) Stepanek, Bob (Bonnie) Stepanek; four grandchildren, Stanley and Tess Drainer , Amber (Kodie) Ewen, Brittney Tepen and Ryan Ferguson, and Austin and Mike Stepanek; four great-grandchildren, Jed Drainer, Miley Ewen, Parker Ewen, and Taylor Ewen; and a sister, Judy Stepanek. He was preceded in death by his parents, his mother and father-in-law, Dorothy and George Vasiloff, Father and Mother-in-law, Robert and Betty Johnson, a brother, Richard Stepanek, and a granddaughter, Mary Blanche Drainer.

Visitation will be on Friday May 17 from 4-7 p.m. at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Brussels.

Funeral Service will be Saturday May 18 at 10 a.m. at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Brussels.

Burial will follow at McDow Cemetery in Otterville, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to Disabled Veteran s.