MARYVILLE — Joe A. Vano, age 65, of Maryville, Illinois, passed away at 3:42 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Joe was born on January 11, 1955 in East St. Louis, Illinois, the son of the late George J. and Nellie E. (Gabriel) Vano. He married Kathy (Gum) Vano on December 10, 1977. She preceded him in death on January 13, 2005. Joe then married Cathleen L. (Stranc) Vano on April 14, 2014.

Besides his wife, Joe is survived by a son, Stephen Vano; a nephew, Tony and wife, Melissa Crepps; four nieces, Angie and husband, David Brickman, Diana and husband, Jeff Kramer, Heather and husband, George Carich, and Candy and husband, Jim Reany; four great-nephews, Rhett and Bly Brickman, Josh Reany, and Colton Crepps; five great-nieces, Hannah and Emily Kramer, Gwyn and Penelope Carich, and Jordan Reany; and two brothers-in-law, Louis Bleier and Don Crepps.

Besides his parents and first wife, Joe was preceded in death by two sisters, Georgie Bleier (2008) and Rosie Crepps (2012); and two nephews, Dean Crepps (2010) and Kurt Crepps (2013).

Joe worked at Winchester for 42 years. He was also a past member of the Edwardsville Jaycee Club. Joe had a passion for cars and you could often find him at car shows where he loved to show off his 1972 Ford Mustangs. He also enjoyed attending games and supporting the St. Louis Cardinals and Blues.

Joe was cremated according to his wishes and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Glen Carbon, Illinois. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials to the . Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.