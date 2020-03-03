GODFREY — Joel Frazer, 79, passed away at 4:30 a.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Morningside of Godfrey in Godfrey, Illinois.

He was born in Alton, Illinois, on June 16, 1940, the son of Harvey and Ruth (Kite) Frazer. He was a graduate of Alton High School and Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville, earning a degree in Mathematics.

Joel married Judith Ann Seely on Sept. 7, 1963 in White Hall, Illinois, and she preceded him in death on Oct. 23, 2017 after over 50 years of marriage.

He was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey and he enjoyed gardening, doing home improvements and most importantly spending time with friends and family.

Joel was a Cartographer for the National Geospatial- Intelligence Agency (formerly Defense Mapping Agency) for more than 30 years.

He is survived by two children and their spouses, Marcia (Tony) Zitka of Cambridge, United Kingdom, and Gregory (Jennifer) Frazer of St. Charles, Missouri; six grandchildren Madeline, Samantha and Nicola Zitka, Justin, Matthew and Stephen Frazer; a sister, Sandra Witzeman of Houston, Texas; and two sisters-in-law Carol Spangenberg and JoEllen (Pat) Brannon from Jacksonville, Illinois.

Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 9, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey with Fr. Steve Janoski celebrant.

Burial will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Godfrey.

Memorials may be directed to St. Ambrose Catholic Church or school.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Morningside of Godfrey.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.