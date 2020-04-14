JERSEYVILLE — Joel Francis Randolph, 43, died unexpectedly Monday morning, April 13, 2020 at his residence, the Randolph farm Homeplace, from complications resulting from a three year battle with heart failure.

He was born in Jacksonville, Illinois, on March 28, 1977, one of four children born to Preston and Patricia (Witt) Randolph.

Since his birth, farming has been the centerpiece of Joel's life. He grew up going to the farm with his Dad, Gramps, Great Uncles and Cousins. He graduated in 1995 from Jersey Community High School, and was a proud member of the Panthers 1993 Class 4A ISHA football semi finalist playoff team, and graduated in 1999 from Western Illinois University in Macomb with a BS in Agribusiness, and while at WIU he was a member of the AGR Fraternity.

His entire adulthood was spent farming alongside his family with Randolph Brothers Farms, and in addition served as a loan officer for Cornerstone Bank and Trust in Jerseyville, Illinois, for a few years.

He was a former Past President of the Jersey County Farm Bureau, and was an avid fan both the St. Louis Cardinals and the St. Louis Blues. Joel was able to achieve one of his dreams by attending the Cardinals spring training session just a few weeks ago, and was planning on attending his first opening day with the Cardinals, until the COVID pandemic cancelled all activities.

In addition to his love of farming, he adored his nieces and nephews, and attended every birthday party, Sunday breakfast, and taking them out to lunch anytime the opportunity arose, just so he could spoil them as much as he could.

Surviving are his parents, Pres and Trish Randolph of Jerseyville; his three sisters and brothers in-law, Shannon and Nathan Fraley of Jerseyville, Lori and PJ Gaither of Godfrey, Illinois, and Katelin and Reagan Robertson of Quincy, Illinois; his nieces and nephews, Megan, Abby and Sophie Fraley, Joseph Gaither and Nolan Robertson; along with his farm family, his great uncle and aunts, Bill and Adele Randolph of Carrollton, Illinois, and Evelyn Randolph of Jerseyville.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Preston and Leona Randolph of Jerseyville, and Francis Neil and Verna Witt of Eldred.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private funeral services will be held with burial to take place at the Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Eldred, Illinois.

A drive by visitation will take place on Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

Friends and Family are encouraged to drive underneath the funeral home portico, and pay their respects to Joel's family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Jersey Community High School FFA or to the , and can be mailed to the funeral home.

Memories may be shared at crawfordfunerals.com.