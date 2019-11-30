HARDIN — Joseph Paul Friedel, 75, of Hardin, Illinois, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. He was born Dec. 20, 1943, in Hardin to George E and Anna (Keim) Friedel.

He married Juanita Carolyn Sievers Sept. 28, 1968, at St. Joseph's Church in Meppen, Illinois, and she survives.

Joseph was a graduate of Calhoun High School Class of 1962. He worked the family farm, was a custodian at the nursing home, and worked for 23 years at Capri Sun in Granite City, Illinois. After his retirement, he farmed and was caretaker of the KC ball diamond in Hardin.

Joseph was an active member of St. Norbert Church in Hardin. He belonged to the Knights of Columbus 4417, and was a third-degree Knight. He was a member of the Holy Name Society. He enjoyed bowling, slow pitch softball, spending time with his family, playing pinochle, and following Cardinals baseball. He was a Red Cross blood donor, and donated 13 gallons of blood during his lifetime.

In addition to his wife of 51 years, Joseph is survived by four children, Connie (Joseph) Robeen of Brussels, Illinois, Tina (Matt) Haug, of Hardin, Joseph (Racheal) Friedel, of Hardin, and Kerry Paul Friedel, of St Charles, Missouri.

Joseph is survived by brother, Patrick (Sharon) Friedel, of Batchtown, Illinois; sister Mary Gabriel Friedel, of Alton, Illinois; six grandchildren, Kearston Baalman, Clayton Haug, Carter Haug, Reese Friedel, Andrew Robeen and Eric Robeen; and, many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Ethel Lehr and Rita Klaas; and, seven brothers Paul, Charles, Aloysius, Edward, Gabriel, Brother Norbert and George.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Gress Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin.

A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at St. Barbara Catholic Church in Batchtown, with Father Don Roberts officiating.

Burial will follow at St. Barbara's cemetery in Batchtown.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Norbert's School, Knights of Columbus 4417 or masses.

Joseph was known for his commitment to his family and church community. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

