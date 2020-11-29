1/1
John Allen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

CARROLLTON — John Allen, 84, passed away Nov. 28, 2020, at his home.

He was born on June 7, 1936, to Jesse and Stella (King) Allen, in Jerseyville.

He married Marcella Fessler on May 20, 1962, in Jerseyville.

John worked at FS for more than 40 years and was a member of the Jerseyville First United Methodist Church.

He loved hunting, fishing, bowling and enjoyed spending time at the farm. He was the 1980 Jerseyville Spirit and played football, basketball and ran track in high school.

He is survived by his wife: Marcella Allen; his children: Johnna Miller and Dale (Tina) Allen; his six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; his siblings: Delbert Allen and Helen Meuth.

He is preceded in death by his parents and son, Kenneth Lee Allen; son-in-law, Jeff Miller; and, siblings, Wes, Hubert, Loyd, Floyd, Deedee, Charles, Lester, Mary and David.

A visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Alexander Funeral Home.

A private family funeral will be held Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Rev. Bob Taylor will be officiating and burial will take place at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jerseyville United Methodist Church, ALS Association or BJC Hospice.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 10 people are allowed in the funeral home at one time.

Alexander Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved