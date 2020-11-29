CARROLLTON — John Allen, 84, passed away Nov. 28, 2020, at his home.

He was born on June 7, 1936, to Jesse and Stella (King) Allen, in Jerseyville.

He married Marcella Fessler on May 20, 1962, in Jerseyville.

John worked at FS for more than 40 years and was a member of the Jerseyville First United Methodist Church.

He loved hunting, fishing, bowling and enjoyed spending time at the farm. He was the 1980 Jerseyville Spirit and played football, basketball and ran track in high school.

He is survived by his wife: Marcella Allen; his children: Johnna Miller and Dale (Tina) Allen; his six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; his siblings: Delbert Allen and Helen Meuth.

He is preceded in death by his parents and son, Kenneth Lee Allen; son-in-law, Jeff Miller; and, siblings, Wes, Hubert, Loyd, Floyd, Deedee, Charles, Lester, Mary and David.

A visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Alexander Funeral Home.

A private family funeral will be held Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Rev. Bob Taylor will be officiating and burial will take place at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jerseyville United Methodist Church, ALS Association or BJC Hospice.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 10 people are allowed in the funeral home at one time.

Alexander Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.