JOHN AMBUEL

ALHAMBRA — John W. "Bill" Ambuel, age 85 of Alhambra, Illinois, died Monday, April 22, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois. He was born on Wednesday, March 14, 1934, in Alhambra, the son of John and Merle (nee Gullick) Ambuel.

On Saturday, June 29, 1963, he married Lois M. Ambuehl nee Imboden who survives.

He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Worden, Illinios; Union at Olin Brass Corp..

He was born and raised in Alhambra and graduated from Highland High School in 1953. He then went to work for Olin Corp., from 1953 - 1996. He served as Trustee for Harris Cemetery. He was an ordained Deacon at New Hope Baptist Church in Worden and Livingston Baptist Church. He enjoyed gardening and flowers. He loved playing the piano, singing and participating in the church choir.

Survivors include: wife, Lois M. Ambuel of Alhambra, son Bradley P. (Katie) Ambuel of Carlinville, Illinois; daughter, Beth A. (Scott) Allsman of Alhambra; four grandchildren, Andrew S. "Drew" Allsman of Alhambra, Karly M. Ambuel of Carlinville, Emily E. Allsman of Alhambra and Jacob B. "Jake" Ambuel of Carlinville, and a brother, Larry (Margaret) Ambuel of Red Lion, Pennsylvania.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John A. Ambuel and Merle M. Ambuel, nee Gullick; two brothers, Norris D. Ambuel and Daniel Ambuel; two sisters, Annabel Chenot and Betty Kapp.

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, April 25 at Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra and from 9-10 a.m. on Friday, April 26 at New Hope Baptist Church in Worden.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 26 at New Hope Baptist Church in Worden, with Pastor John Heater III, officiating.

Interment will be at Harris Cemetery in Alhambra.

Memorial contributions may be made to Harris Cemetery or New Hope Baptist Church.