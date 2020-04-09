EAST ALTON — John L. Bartee, Jr., 80, passed away 5:16 p.m., Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Integrity Healthcare of Wood River, Illinois.

Born Sept. 30, 1939 in Alton, Illinois, he was the son of John, Sr. and Dorothy (Higgins) Bartee.

He had worked in the Mold Department of Granite City, Illinois, Steel and then in the construction industry before retiring.

He married Mary Lou Blevins, who preceded him in death.

Surviving are children, John L. Bartee, III and Tina Butery both of East Alton; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a great-great grandchild; and three sisters, Geneva Wiseman of Wood River, Linda Lou Pauley of Meadowbrook, Illinois and Lisa Sullenger of Bethalto, Illinois.

His parents; wife; and two brothers, Jim and Les Bartee preceded in death.

Private services will be conducted with burial in Upper Alton Cemetery.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.