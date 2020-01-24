CARROLLTON — John B. Behnen, 83, of Carrollton, died on Thursday morning, Jan. 23, 2020 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, Illinois.

Born in White Hall on July 9, 1936, he was the son of the late William and Elsie (Darr) Behnen. He married the former Nancy M. Greaves on April 5, 1958 and she survives.

Also surviving are their children: Michael (Gina) Behnen of Pawnee, Illinois, Stephen (Pat) Behnen of Brighton, Timothy (Vera) Behnen of Grant Park, Illinois, Jeffrey (Cindy) Behnen of Rockbridge, Amy (Tim) Sexton of Carrollton, Julie (Randy) Henson of Greenfield, grandchildren: Bruce Behnen, Chad (Laura) Behnen, Ryan (Shayla) Behnen, Dayne Behnen, Brent Henson, Jared Henson, Jonathon Behnen, Kayla (Mike Stone) Behnen Schild, Lexi (Nick) Anguish, McKenzie (Randy Rabe) Henson, 3 step grandchildren: Destiny Sexton, Luke Sexton and Ashley Henson, great grandchildren: Lily Behnen, Parker Todd Behnen, Brookelyn Danielle Schild, Blake John Schild, Peyton Mae Schild, Brynn Elizabeth Behnen, Emilia Anguish, Henry Nicholas Anguish, Oliver William Dickhans, Claire Dickhans, Step-great grandchildren: Zoe Sexton, Susan Bowman, Addison Williams and Sean Williams, Riker Stone, Grayson Stone, Rylee and Adalyn Rabe, 3 sisters: Elizabeth Brown of Jacksonville, Helen Copley of Eldred, Carol Heberling of White Hall, sister-in-law Doris Behnen of Carrollton, many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother: William Behnen, sister: Mary Darwent, nephew: Mark Darwent, great-granddaughter: Grace Ann Henson, 2 special brothers-in-law: Archie and Larry.

John was a life long farmer, handling grain, livestock and dairy over the course of his career. He loved to hunt birds and raccoons. Most of all he loved his grandkids, watching them in sports and being around them.

Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26 at the Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton. Services will be held Monday, Jan. 27 at the funeral home at 10 a.m. with burial to follow in the St. John's Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Carrollton Food Pantry or PAWS in Jacksonville.