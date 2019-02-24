JOHN BURK

EDWARDSVILLE — John Lavern Burk, 91, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at 9:50 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois.

He was born Aug. 30, 1927, in Brighton, Illinois, the son of the late John R. and Lillie (Kruse) Burk.

John retired after 50 years as an Electrician from IBEW Local 309 in Collinsville. He also worked as an Electrical Inspector for the City of Edwardsville.

He married Carole Davis on Jan. 22, 1949, in Edwardsville. She preceded him in death on July 9, 2000.

John is survived by one son, John R. Burk of Edwardsville; three daughters, Linda Castens of Maryville, Judy Poeling and husband John of Edwardsville, Terrie Stunkel and husband Mark of Edwardsville; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a sister, Geraldine Workman-Huff of Bethalto, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Bernard Burk; a sister, Darlene Woolverton; and a great-granddaughter, Cassandra Castens.

John was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church in Edwardsville, where he was a past board member and head usher for many years. He was a past board member of the Main Street Community Center, delivered meals on wheels, and in 1996, he earned a certificate for excellence in development from the Edwardsville Parks Department. John was an avid sports and Cardinal fan.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 26 at Weber and Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 27 at St. John's United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 27 at St. John's with Rev. Grant Armstrong officiating. Burial will be at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville. The family request memorials to St. John's Church Building Fund, Vitas Hospice, and Hospice of the Valley Gardiner Home in Phoenix Arizona. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.