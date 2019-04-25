JOHN CANNON

JERSEYVILLE — John Dudley Cannon III, 73, died at 7:32 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Christian Hospital Northeast in St. Louis County, Missouri.

He was born in Alton, Illinois on Feb. 22, 1946, and was the oldest of five children born to John Dudley and Verna Mae (Watts) Cannon Jr.

He was a 1965 graduate of East Alton Wood River Community High School, and served his country with the United States Marine Corp. During his lifetime, he lived in various locations and held different occupations, but one of the happiest period of his life was during his ownership and daily operation of The Diner in Jerseyville, Illinois.

He established many friendships and bonds that brought him much happiness.

Surviving are his step father, Robert Dillon of Rosewood Heights, Illinois; his longtime companion, Norine Marcel of Jerseyville; two daughters and a son in-law, Laura Renee and Tim Timmins of East Alton, Illinois and Melissa Jade Abay, and her companion, Nathan Uchida of Sacramento, California; five grandchildren, Zachary, Kaili, and Leila Abay, and Tyler and Katie Copeland; Norine's son, Jamie Marcel, and his wife, Kendra, and their children, Hannah, Aiden and Chase of Franklin; three sisters and brothers in-law, Susan and John Eyers of Jerseyville, Melanie and Harry Mundy of Kane, Illinois, and Jane and Mark Short of Brighton, Illinois; a brother and sister in-law, Andrew and Linda Cannon of Littleton, Colorado; and a step brother, Andrew Dillon of Rosewood Heights.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Cannon Jr., and his mother, Verna Mae Dillon.

No services are to be scheduled, and his body has been cremated.

Crawford Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Memories may be shared at www.crawfordfunerals.com