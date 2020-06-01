TRENTON — John C. Corbin, 60, of Trenton, Illinois, died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Breese, Illinois. He was born in Granite City, Illinois, on Aug. 27, 1959, the son of the late James E. Corbin and Sara belle (Heistand) Corbin. John graduated from Triad High School in 1977 and attended SWIC in Belleville, Illinois. He was employed at Fred Weber, Inc. (formerly Mississippi Lime) for many years. He was a member of both the Operators Union and the Laborers Union. His memberships included the Sons of the American Legion in Aviston, Illinois, and the Ainad Temple. His favorite pastimes included golfing, hunting, and fishing. He loved and valued his family and many friends, and time spent with them was a cherished part of his life. He is survived by one son, Tyler (Dee) Corbin of Kekaha, Hawaii, where he is serving in the U.S. Navy; he has two grandchildren, Tristan and Thea, who also reside in Hawaii; he leaves behind his special friend and partner Rhonda Pollmann of Trenton, Illinois; his four siblings Jeff (Maggie) Corbin of Glen Carbon, Illinois, Janet (Richard) Pickering of Moro, Illinois, Jackie Straube of Highland, Illinois, and Jeanne (Larry) Frey of Edwardsville, Illinois. Surviving nieces include Laura Doyle, Sarah Trahan, Jennifer Frey, Carolyn Hackethal, Rachel Perkins, Laura Garay, Krista Harry, and Sarah Frey; additionally many cousins, several other nieces and nephews; also his former wife, Mary Kay Corbin of Morganfield, Kentucky, survives. Besides his parents; a brother, James R. Corbin; a niece, Anne Elizabeth Pickering; and an infant nephew, Aaron Corbin, preceded John in death. A private family service will be held with a celebration of life to be scheduled at a later date. Memorials can be made to the family in care of Thomas Saksa Funeral Homes in Edwardsville, Illinois. Additional information and an online guest book can be found at saksafuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.