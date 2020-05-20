GODFREY — John D. Dooling Sr., 84, passed away at 9:59 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center in Alton, Illinois. He was born on June 29, 1935 in Alton, Illinois, the son of David and Elizabeth (Fitzgerald) Dooling. John married Ann Marie Dodd on Oct. 15, 1960 in Brooklyn, New York. She survives. He worked at McDonnell Douglas for 35 years as a materials handling manager and then worked for Saint Anthony's Health Care in Alton for 15 years until he retired in 2008. John was a faithful member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey, Illinois, where he served in many capacities. In addition to his wife, Ann; he is also survived by three daughters, and two sons-in-law, Ellen and Skip McGurk of Olathe, Kansas, Mary Beth and Rick St. John of Alton, and Ann Marie "Annie" Dooling of Godfrey; and a son, John D. and Deborah Dooling Jr. of Franklin, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Patrick (Elizabeth) McGurk of Austin, Texas, Emma and Madeleine Dooling of Franklin, and Stephen and Sarah St. John of Alton; one great granddaughter, Clara McGurk ; one sister, Sister Mary Ann Dooling, OSU of St. Louis, Missouri; one brother and sister-in-law, J. Terry and Noncy Dooling of Godfrey; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathleen Ann. Funeral Services will be private and burial will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Godfrey. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials may be made to: St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey or Marquette Catholic High School. Online condolence, guest book and funeral services can be viewed at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.
Published in The Telegraph from May 20 to May 21, 2020.