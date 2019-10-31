BETHALTO — John Tyler Dossett, artist, philanthropist, and superhero, ended his crime-fighting career and flew to heaven on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, surrounded by his family.

John was born in Alton, Illinois, to Terry and Martha (Muffy Looman) Dossett on July 14, 1974. He was diagnosed with a rare neurological condition called Lesch-Nyhan Syndrome when he was 18 months old. In his youth, he attended William M. BeDell Achievement and Resource Center; and Bethalto schools. He graduated from Civic Memorial High School in 1995. He attended Lewis & Clark Community College's College for Life program for the past 20 years.

While attending LCCC, John discovered his love of painting during an art class. He began painting acrylic abstract images, and was prolific in the 15 years during which he painted, having created approximately 700 works of art. John offered his paintings for charity events and held many successful public and private art show and gallery events. Despite all of the obstacles he faced in life, he felt his purpose was helping others through his art. In true superhero fashion, he gave the profits from the sale of his art to worthy causes, like and the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation. The impact from his life's work will be felt for generations.

John was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto, Illinois, where he loved to sing along to his favorite hymns. John had a penchant for inserting his own humor and classic movie quotes into conversations to great comedic effect. He had an advanced sense of humor and an elephantine memory. He was a frequent traveler to Walt Disney World and the Superman Festival in Metropolis, Illinois, where he was named an official Superman of Metropolis. He was an aficionado of superheroes (especially his beloved Superman), classical music, John Williams soundtracks, Mel Brooks films, and loved flirting with the ladies.

John is survived by his devoted parents of Bethalto, his loving sister Aimee Holland of Mendota, Illinois; her husband, John's "bro" Judge Troy Holland; his sweet niece Sophie and his caring nephew Quin; aunts, uncles and cousins. John also leaves behind his personal aide Dawn Hood and his special girlfriend Jennifer Walter. His maternal and paternal grandparents and several aunts and uncles are waiting for him in heaven. John was loved by many, including several great teachers and aides who helped him over the years.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, at Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, at Zion Lutheran Church. Rev. Kale Hanson will officiate. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

If John knew you, he loved you, and he loved helping others. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to help continue John's purpose with a scholarship in his name.

Online guestbook available at VFW<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />"); }()); ELgU4g0srSK1lBIrH4w_ITj6fEO0o9RbIARtYKfo$">www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.