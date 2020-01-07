GODFREY — John "Jack" E. Eccles, 87, of Godfrey, Illinois, passed away on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at his home.

Jack was born June, 15, 1932 in Alton, Illinois, the son of Frank and Hilda (Lenhardt) Eccles. He married Patricia Walsh on Aug, 17, 1963 a St. Frances Xavier Catholic.

He served in the U.S. Army and then went to work at Miller's Mutual Insurance and retired as a treasurer in 1992 after working for the company for more than 35 years. He went to work for Marquette Catholic High school as their business manager from 1993-1998.

Jack was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey and a member of the Alton Knights of Columbus. He was an avid bowler, loved playing softball and playing the piano by ear.

He was a kind and gentle man who loved to spend time with friends and family.

Jack is survived by his wife, Pat Eccles of Godfrey; five children and spouse, John Eccles Jr. of Alton, Laura (Billy) Stork of Jerseyville, Sarah (Mike) Schwegel of Godfrey, Lee Ann (Wayne "Fid") Murphy of Williamstown, Missouri, and Matt (Stacey) Eccles of Godfrey; seven grandchildren, Preston Stork, Adam Schwegel, Wayne "Jake" Murphy, Alexandra Murphy, Claire Murphy, Cassidy Eccles and Sabrina Eccles; one great grandson Noah; one sister, Mary Reis of Kansas City, Missouri; a brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Linda Begnel of Bethalto; a brother-in-law, Marty Walsh of Jerseyville; a sister-in-law, Connie English of Virginia; three sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law, Barb Koenig of Delhi, Illinois, and Debby (David) Hunter of Jerseyville, and Brenda Walsh.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Begnel; his parents- in-law, Martin and Maurita Walsh; brother and sister-in-law, Dick (Lelia) Eccles, and brother-in-law, Bob Reis; a sister-in-law, Gail Walsh; four brothers-in-law, Barry English, Gary Koenig Sr., Terry Walsh, and Mark Walsh.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey with Fr. Frank Kuczera celebrant and Deacon Bill Kessler officiating.

Burial will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery in Godfrey with Military Rites from the Alton 1308.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be to St. Ambrose Catholic School, BJC Hospice, or Marquette Catholic Highschool.

Online condolences and guest book can be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.