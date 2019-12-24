BETHALTO — John Edward McMillian, Jr., 32, of Bethalto passed away Friday, December 20, 2019.

He was born September 19, 1987 in Alton, Illinois. John loved music; he enjoyed playing the guitar and baseball. He loved his children and family.

He is survived by his mother, Teresa (Gary) Ferguson; his son, John Edward McMillian III; his daughter, Kenzlee Peyton McMillian; his brothers, Christopher and Nicholas McMillian; his sister, Chelsea McMillian; a special stepmother, Laurie Anderson Watts; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, John E. McMillian, Sr., and his grandparents.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights. Burial will follow at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana. Memorials can be made in care of the family. An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com.