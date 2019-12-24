John Edward McMillian Jr. (1987 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Edward McMillian Jr..
Service Information
PAYNIC HOME FOR FUNERALS - EAST ALTON
618 EAST AIRLINE DR
East Alton, IL
62024
(618)-259-5320
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
PAYNIC HOME FOR FUNERALS - EAST ALTON
618 EAST AIRLINE DR
East Alton, IL 62024
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
PAYNIC HOME FOR FUNERALS - EAST ALTON
618 EAST AIRLINE DR
East Alton, IL 62024
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

BETHALTO — John Edward McMillian, Jr., 32, of Bethalto passed away Friday, December 20, 2019.

He was born September 19, 1987 in Alton, Illinois. John loved music; he enjoyed playing the guitar and baseball. He loved his children and family.

He is survived by his mother, Teresa (Gary) Ferguson; his son, John Edward McMillian III; his daughter, Kenzlee Peyton McMillian; his brothers, Christopher and Nicholas McMillian; his sister, Chelsea McMillian; a special stepmother, Laurie Anderson Watts; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, John E. McMillian, Sr., and his grandparents.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights. Burial will follow at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana. Memorials can be made in care of the family. An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com.
Published in The Telegraph from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.