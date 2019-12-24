JERSEYVILLE — John R. England, 80, passed away on Dec. 21, 2019 at his home.

John was born on May 27, 1939 in Roodhouse. He married Mary Lou Stender on Oct. 25, 1969 in Bethalto. John was a Director of Food Service and was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Carrollton.

John is survived by his wife, Mary Lou England of Jerseyville; his children, James D. England of Aurora and John W. England of Kansas City; and his grandson, James R. England of Aurora. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Tom Long and Anna England-Long-Hembrough; and his brothers, William Bushnell, Thomas Joseph (TJ) Long and Kenneth Long.

Visitation will be Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Hope Lutheran Church in Jerseyville with the funeral at 12:30 p.m. at the church, Pastor Steve Jacobsen officiating. Burial will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army Food Pantry or the Angel Tree.

Alexander & Gubser Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.