JERSEYVILLE — John R. England, 80, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at his home. John was born on May 27, 1939 in Roodhouse, Illinois. He married Mary Lou Stender on Oct. 25, 1969 in Bethalto, Illinois. John was a Director of Food Service and was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Carrollton, Illinois.

John is survived by his wife, Mary Lou England of Jerseyville, Illinois; his children, James D. England of Aurora, Illinois, and John W. England of Kansas City, Missouri; and his grandson, James R. England of Aurora, Missouri.

He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Tom Long and Anna England-Long-Hembrough; his brothers, William Bushnell, Thomas Joseph (TJ) Long, and Kenneth Long.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Dec. 28, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Hope Lutheran Church in Jerseyville.

Funeral will be held on Saturday, Dec. 28, at 12:30 p.m. at the Hope Lutheran Church in Jerseyville.

Pastor Steve Jacobsen will be officiating and burial will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery. I

n lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army Food Pantry or the Angel Tree.

Alexander and Gubser Funeral Home in Charge of Arrangements.