JOHN G. FLAUTT

JERSEYVILLE — John G. Flautt, 67, passed away on April 15, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital in Centralia, Illinois.

John was born on April 19, 1951 in Alton to Leslie "Les" & Delores (Humphrey) Flautt. He was an F&I Manager at several businesses and was a graduate of SIU Carbondale with a degree in Criminal Justice. John was also a self-published author. John was a US Navy veteran who served in Vietnam.

He is survived by his children: James Joshua Flautt of Centralia and Julia Flautt of Centralia; his grandchildren: Benjamin Flautt, Malaki Flautt, and Ankin Flautt, and his sister: Mary & Jim Anderson of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

John was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church in Jerseyville. Funeral will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church in Jerseyville.

Pastor John Beehler will be officiating and burial will take place at Noble Cemetery.

Military graveside rites by American Legion Post #492. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church in Jerseyville.