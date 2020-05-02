GODFREY — John William Gibbons, 84, Godfrey, died on Friday, May 1 in his home in the presence of his loving family. He was born on November 18, 1935, in Alton, the son of Marcus and Florence (Fritsche) Gibbons. He attended St. Mary's Catholic Parochial Grade School, graduating in 1949. He continued his education by entering Pontifical College Josephinum in Columbus, Ohio, for his high school years and then transferred to St. Louis University, receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. After graduation he enrolled in the Navy Officer Candidate School and was commissioned an Ensign, U.S. Naval Reserve. His military career was spent largely at Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia where he proudly served his country as an Air Intelligence Officer supporting Attack Squadron 42 (VA-42). He married Barbara A. Rynders on November 26, 1959, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Barbara A. Gibbons of Godfrey; their three children, Matthew (Kelli) Gibbons of Bloomington, Il, Andrew (Carla) Gibbons of Altona, Illinois, and Jennifer (Jeffrey) Pomranka of Loveland, Colorado; nine grandchildren, Katie (Travis) Miller, Conner Gibbons, Ella Gibbons, Annabeth Gibbons, Charlie Gibbons, Gracie Gibbons, IdaMae Gibbons, Olivia Pomranka and Mia Pomranka; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Martin Gibbons of St. Louis; and one sister, Margaret Gibbons of Alton. Also, numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Sister Mary Gabriel Gibbons, OSF. John worked for 36 years for McDonnell Douglas Corporation and later at the superseding Boeing Company in St. Louis. He began as an editor of technical reports for flight test activities on the F-4 Phantom airplane and the Gemini Spacecraft missions, and then went on to devote most of his career mainly to Contracts and Pricing Administration for various research and production aircraft programs. John was a man of service and volunteerism. He was an active member and leader at his parish church, St. Ambrose in Godfrey, serving on many committees and leading the choir. John obtained an Associate Degree in Applied Science-Library Technology from Lewis and Clark Community College that he used during his retirement. He spent many hours volunteering at the Hayner Public Library in the Genealogy and Local History department. John had a passion for genealogy and his skills of detailed research and writing served him and others well while writing and publishing books on his family history, on local parishes' histories, and helping many people who came to him with questions wanting to pursue their own genealogy. Most importantly, John will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather. A man with an incredible work ethic that modeled loyalty, dedication, and devotion. Known for his silly jokes, his talkative spirit, and his undeniable interest and support, he was an incredibly generous patriarch for his family. He was an avid reader, a lifetime St. Louis Cardinals fan, and a participant in many board games with his grandchildren. In his later years he enjoyed attending the numerous activities in which his grandchildren participated and encouraged them to always be pursuing their education. He chronicled family events through his photos always with the date and a caption on the back. John was a man whose positive influences and traits will continue to make their mark and be carried on with his family for many generations to come. A carcade visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 4, 2020 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Services will be private with Father Steve Janowski and Deacon Bill Kessler officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Alton. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Hayner Public Library Genealogy Division. Online condolences and guest book can be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from May 2 to May 3, 2020.