GOODRICH
GRANITE CITY — John Donald Goodrich, 94, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 2:50 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at his home. Visitation will be at Irwin Chapel in Granite City on Monday, June 10 from 5-8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City on Tuesday, June 11 at 10:00 a.m. . Burial with full military honors will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri. Memorials may be made to the Granite City APA or Masses. www.irwinchapel.com