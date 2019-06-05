John Goodrich

Irwin Chapel
3960 Maryville Rd
Granite City, IL
62040
(618)-931-8000
GOODRICH

GRANITE CITY — John Donald Goodrich, 94, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 2:50 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at his home. Visitation will be at Irwin Chapel in Granite City on Monday, June 10 from 5-8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City on Tuesday, June 11 at 10:00 a.m. . Burial with full military honors will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri. Memorials may be made to the Granite City APA or Masses. www.irwinchapel.com
Published in The Telegraph from June 5 to June 6, 2019
