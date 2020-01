ALTON — John W. Harris, age 83, departed this life on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at his residence.

Visitation is Thursday, Jan. 9, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. with Masonic Services at 6 p.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church.

Services will continue on Friday, Dec. 10, 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. also at the church.

Rev. John W. Buford as the Eulogist.

Burial Upper Alton Cemetery.

Services handled by Cathy M. Williams & Sons Funeral in Alton, Illinois.