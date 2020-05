Or Copy this URL to Share

GOLDEN EAGLE — John L. Hartman, 67, passed Monday, May 4, 2020. Carcade visitation is Friday May 8, from 4-6 p.m. at Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Brussels, Illinois. Private graveside service at St. Mary's Cemetery. Memorials may be made to: Brussels American Legion Post 685 or Family Choice.



