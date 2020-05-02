John Haxel
DENVER — John Paul Haxel passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. He was born in Quincy, Illinois, on March 1st 1926 to Clarence and Bertha (Einhaus) Haxel. He earned a Purple Heart serving in Patton's Third Army during World War II. In April of 1953, he married Mary Therese Ryan who proceeded him in death in Sept. of last year. He is survived by five children, Ann Gregory of Denver, Martin Haxel (Laurie) of Springfield, Illinois, David Haxel of Godfrey, Illinois, Robert Haxel (Cindy) of Pinecliffe, Colorado, and James Haxel of Englewood, Colorado; five grandchildren, Christopher Haxel of Kansas City, Missouri, Dr. Jill Haxel of Des Moines, Iowa, Beth Haxel of St. Louis, Missouri, Katelyn Molitor (Tyler) of San Mateo, Californa, and William Gregory of Denver; and two great-grandchildren, Mia and Maisy Molitor. A private service for immediate family will be conducted on a future date. John will be interned with his parents at Calvary Cemetery in Jacksonville, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to The Denver Hospice or to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife in memory of the many trout he caught.

Published in The Telegraph from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
