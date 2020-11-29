GODFREY — John Wesley Hobbs III, 76, died at 11:02 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center.

He was born July 12, 1944, in Norfolk, Virginia, the son of the late John Wesley and Sarah A. (Mench) Hobbs Jr.

He married Gail L. Emken and she survives.

He worked as a gas mechanic with Ameren Union Electric.

Along with his wife also surviving are one son, John Wesley Hobbs IV, of Alton.

No services are scheduled.

Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.gentfuneralhome.com for more.