John Hoots
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROXANA — John Thomas "Polly" Hoots, 91, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Riverside Nursing and Rehab Center in Alton, Illinois. Born Aug. 24, 1928 in Russellville, Kentucky, he was the son of Willie and Julie (Adcox) Hoots. He had been a machine operator and truck driver for Jefferson-Smurfit in Alton before retiring. He will be remembered as a hard work man, dedicated to his wife and family. He married the former Verna Lucille Carlisle, who preceded him in death on Aug. 17, 1990. Surviving are two daughters, Teresa (David) Hawkins of Rosewood Heights, Illinois, and Shirley (Michael) Church of Roxana, Illinois; five grandchildren, Tami Glover, Duston Hawkins, Tarrah Thien, Michelle Church and Rocky Church; six great-grandchildren; and a brother, Elvis Ray Hoots in Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; daughter, Sue Yarborough; brother, Willie Hoots; and sister, Lula Mae Hoots. Private services and burial were held Thursday at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois. Memorials may be made to 5 A's Animal Shelter. Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois, was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Marks Mortuary
633 E Lorena Ave
Wood River, IL 62095
(618) 254-5544
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved