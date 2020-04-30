ROXANA — John Thomas "Polly" Hoots, 91, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Riverside Nursing and Rehab Center in Alton, Illinois. Born Aug. 24, 1928 in Russellville, Kentucky, he was the son of Willie and Julie (Adcox) Hoots. He had been a machine operator and truck driver for Jefferson-Smurfit in Alton before retiring. He will be remembered as a hard work man, dedicated to his wife and family. He married the former Verna Lucille Carlisle, who preceded him in death on Aug. 17, 1990. Surviving are two daughters, Teresa (David) Hawkins of Rosewood Heights, Illinois, and Shirley (Michael) Church of Roxana, Illinois; five grandchildren, Tami Glover, Duston Hawkins, Tarrah Thien, Michelle Church and Rocky Church; six great-grandchildren; and a brother, Elvis Ray Hoots in Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; daughter, Sue Yarborough; brother, Willie Hoots; and sister, Lula Mae Hoots. Private services and burial were held Thursday at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois. Memorials may be made to 5 A's Animal Shelter. Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois, was in charge of arrangements.



