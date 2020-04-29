NAPERVILLE — John T. Horn, 86, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Hinsdale Hospital, Hinsdale, Illinois.

He was born March 24, 1934 in Alton, Illinois, the son of Charles and Florence Horn. John was a graduate of Marquette Catholic High School and Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville. He served in the Korean War and retired as manager from AT & T Communications in Chicago, Illinois.

He is survived by a son, John Jr. (Patti) Horn; two daughters, Diana Kanthack, and Mary Ellen (Brad) Kervich; 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; also surviving are his brothers, William C. Horn and Richard H. Horn; and a sister, Mary C. Coffman.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Dr. Charles J. Horn Jr.; and a sister, Ellen Wiley.

Private interment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Springfield, Illinois. Richard J. Modell Funeral Home in Homer Glen, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.

