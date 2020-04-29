John Horn

Guest Book
  • "May the road rise to meet you, May the wind be always at..."
    - Katie Pucher
  • "We always loved celebrating Old Man's birthday with him..."
    - Katie Pucher
  • " Jack you were always smiling and making us smile! We love..."
    - Diana Karras
  • "May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of..."
    - Patricia Mendoza
Service Information
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL
60491
(708)-301-3595
Obituary
Send Flowers

NAPERVILLE — John T. Horn, 86, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Hinsdale Hospital, Hinsdale, Illinois.

He was born March 24, 1934 in Alton, Illinois, the son of Charles and Florence Horn. John was a graduate of Marquette Catholic High School and Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville. He served in the Korean War and retired as manager from AT & T Communications in Chicago, Illinois.

He is survived by a son, John Jr. (Patti) Horn; two daughters, Diana Kanthack, and Mary Ellen (Brad) Kervich; 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; also surviving are his brothers, William C. Horn and Richard H. Horn; and a sister, Mary C. Coffman.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Dr. Charles J. Horn Jr.; and a sister, Ellen Wiley.

Private interment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Springfield, Illinois. Richard J. Modell Funeral Home in Homer Glen, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.

Online guestbook may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Telegraph from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II bullet Korean War
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details