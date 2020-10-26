John Kelly

WHITE HALL — John F. Kelly passed away on October 15, 2020 at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida. He was born February 4, 1951 in Johnson City, New York, son of Paul and Olive DuPuy Kelly.

He married Christine A. Waltrip on April 2, 1999 and she survives. He was preceded in death by his parents. John is also survived by his brother James H. (Lorraine) Kelly of West Newbury, Massachusetts, three children: Catherine Szymanski, Jennifer (Will) Oellrich of Ocala, Florida, and John F. II of New Hampshire, and two grandchildren; Emily and Sam Szmanski.

John served in the Navy in Vietnam and on a nuclear submarine. He received his Bachelor's degree while serving. He is a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, a member of the American Legion Post in Ruskin, Florida. He was a Board Member of the Sons of the American Revolution, South Shore Chapter and also a member of the Moose Lodge in Ruskin, Florida.

John was kind, intelligent, fun and funny. He loved genealogy, his cats and grouper sandwiches. He was also a great Santa Claus.

His remains were cremated. There will be a private burial at the White Hall Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Big Cat Rescue, 12802 Easy Street, Tampa, Florida 33625 or CARE No-Kill Shelter, 1528 27th Street, Ruskin, Florida 33570.