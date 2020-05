Or Copy this URL to Share



GRANITE CITY — John Dale Kipp, 80, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away at 1:12 p.m. Friday, May 1, 2020. He was born March 7, 1940 in Chester, Illinois. He is survived by two children, Mandie (Bryan) Schulte and Curtis Walker. Services are private. Arrangements with online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com

