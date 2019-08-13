GODFREY — John M. Kuhn, 71, of Godfrey, Illinois, passed away on Monday morning, Aug. 12, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

John was born on April 21, 1948. He graduated from Alton High School in 1966. On Nov. 28, 1970, he married Elizabeth (Swinney) Kuhn. He started working with his father at Owens-Illinois Glass after high school, before starting his career with Amoco in Wood River. With Amoco/BP, John held various positions during his 25 years — including working as a machinist, a maintenance foreman and maintenance planner. In 1994, he transferred with Amoco to Charleston, South Carolina before retiring in 2000. After retiring, he moved back to Illinois to be closer to his family.

John was an avid bowler — bowling four or five nights a week in his early years. He loved being on the water in his boat, whether it was fishing with family or pulling kids on skis and tubes. In retirement, he spent his time golfing, working on model trains for his grandkids, and working with wood. He loved to turn baseball bats and wine stoppers on his lathe. He was also very active in the Evangelical Church Choir. That said, few things brought him more joy than riding his John Deere and mowing his yard.

In addition to being a loving husband, he was a proud father and grandpa. Known for showing up hours before a game with his cow bell, he loved cheering on his kids/grandkids in whatever activities they were involved. He helped with numerous Boy Scout events, coached his sons in soccer and baseball, and drove countless miles in retirement to watch baseball, softball, football, concerts, theatre productions, volleyball matches, triathlons, and Tae Kwon Do.

John was also notorious for baffling younger generations with references such as "Carlton the Doorman," "That's one of those Life of Riley revoltin' developments," and "That's why they have that sign!"

John is survived by his wife, Elizabeth of 48 years; his two sons: Michael (Cheri) Kuhn of Normal, Illinois and Jeffrey (Monica) Kuhn of McKinney, Texas; his two brothers: Ron (Lynn) Kuhn of Godfrey, and Gary (Karen) Kuhn of Knoxville, Tennessee; his four grandchildren: Josh, Jen, Jessica, and Nate; and many loving nieces, nephews and relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Norbert and Mary Ellen (Krug) Kuhn.

There really just aren't enough words to describe how incredible this DUDE was or how much he will be missed.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of funeral at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 16 at Evangelical United Church of Christ, 1212 W. Homer M. Adams Parkway in Godfrey. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Evangelical United Church of Christ, the William M. BeDell ARC, or a . Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.