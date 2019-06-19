John Lambright

Service Information
Irwin Chapel
591 Glen Crossing Rd
Glen Carbon, IL
62034
(618)-288-9500
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Center Grove Presbyterian Church
6279 Center Grove Road
Edwardsville, IL
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Center Grove Presbyterian Church
6279 Center Grove Road
Edwardsville, IL
Burial
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
Sunset Hill Memorial Estates
Glen Carbon, IL
Obituary
LAMBRIGHT

STAUNTON — John A. Lambright, 65, of Staunton, Illinois passed away at 7:40 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. Visitation will be at Center Grove Presbyterian Church in Edwardsville, Illinois on Thursday, June 20 from 3 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7 p.m. Burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon on Friday, June 21 at 9:30 a.m. Memorials may be made to the Center Grove Presbyterian Church Deacons Fund. www.irwinchapel.com
Published in The Telegraph from June 19 to June 20, 2019
bullet U.S. Air Force
