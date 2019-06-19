LAMBRIGHT
STAUNTON — John A. Lambright, 65, of Staunton, Illinois passed away at 7:40 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. Visitation will be at Center Grove Presbyterian Church in Edwardsville, Illinois on Thursday, June 20 from 3 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7 p.m. Burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon on Friday, June 21 at 9:30 a.m. Memorials may be made to the Center Grove Presbyterian Church Deacons Fund. www.irwinchapel.com