BETHALTO — John L. Lanning Sr, 83, of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away 3:11 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Illinois.

He was born on Feb. 26, 1936 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the son of Livingston and Gertrude (Pickering) Lanning. He married Lou Anne Riva on Oct. 17, 1986, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

John worked in produce business in various grocery stores all over the country. He enjoyed swimming, golf, watching Cardinals Baseball, he was a Minnesota Vikings fan, and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Along with his wife, he is survived by his children and their spouses, Wendy Dotterweich of St. Paul, Minnesota, Eileen Lanning of St. Paul, Mike (Diane) Lanning of St. Charles, Missouri, Michelle Matthews of St. Paul, John (Angie) Lanning, Jr of Oakdale, Minnesota, and Kyle (Emilie) Delp of Wood River, Illinois; a sister, Grace (Joe) Hartmann of Reno, Nevada; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a son, Todd Lanning.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, March 15 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 16. Father Tom Liebler will officiate.

Private burial will be on Monday, March 18 at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.

Memorials may be made to the

