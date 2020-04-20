BETHALTO — John I. Lefringhouse, 70, of Bethalto and formerly of Quincy, Illinois, passed away at 9:50 a.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Edwardsville Care Center.

Born Jan. 29, 1950 in East St. Louis, he was a son of Everett and Carrie (Stoneking) Lefringhouse.

He married Jill A. Dvorchak March 24, 1984 in Quincy. She preceded him in death Dec. 3, 2001.

John worked as a machinist for Owens-Illinois for nearly 40 years, retiring in 2012. His love for the Kentucky Derby was immense, and he attended faithfully every year for over 30 years. He also enjoyed playing golf and traveling with his wife, took joy in playing cards with his family, fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren and attending their sporting events.

Survivors include daughters Rebecca (Chris) Carlisle of Bethalto and Lisa Stockton of Quincy; grandchildren Taylor and Hannah Cruse, Colton and Kylea Carlisle, and Jedidiah and Aldric Stockton; a sister, Rita (Gary) Speckhart of Payson, Illinois; sisters-in-law, Jan (Charlie) Sneed and Joli (Roger) Downer; great grandchildren, Finn Carlisle and Hendrix Hill; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Lonnie Lefringhouse.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, when he will be laid to rest next to his wife at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to BJC Hospice, One Professional Dr., Ste. #180, Alton, IL 62002.

