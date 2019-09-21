WALNUT CREEK, CALIFORNIA — John Edward Lively died on March 15, 2019 at the age of 82.

John was born April 11, 1936 to L. Homer and Beulah (Crest) Lively in Brighton, Illinois. On Sept. 1, 1956 he married Lois Harriet Houser. She died on April 29, 2018.

John graduated from University of Illinois in 1959 with a B.S. in Accounting. He started his career with McKesson-Robbins Pharmaceutical Co. as an accountant trainee. After IBM training, he worked as a Programmer/Systems Analyst/Sr. Applications Specialist until he retired in 1989. He continued to supervise the summer McKesson "Trade and Travel" show until 2009 when he officially retired. John served in the Naval Reserve from 1955 to 1965.

He is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Lively (partner Neil Harris) and Diane (Martha) Lively (fiancé Ron Rak) and grandson Robert Alexander (Rachael Blackenship) Maclean; a sister, Jetta Ruth (George, deceased) Blair, St. Charles, Missouri; and a brother, David Homer (Patricia Thomas, deceased) Lively, Manteca, California.

A celebration of the lives of John and Lois was held on April 27, 2019.