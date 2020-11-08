WOOD RIVER — John A. Logan, 94, of Wood River passed away November 7, 2020 at his home with family by his side.

He was born June 8, 1926 in White Hall to Roy and Winifred (Scott) Logan. He graduated from Carrollton High School in 1944. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII from 44-46 in the Pacific, primarily in the Philippines. He married Margaret Howard June 19, 1948 in Carrolton; she preceded him death April 24, 2009.

He served as a teacher and coach at Grafton High School from 51-53, Civic Memorial High School from 53-64, Madison High School from 64-74 and again at Civic Memorial High School from 74 until he retired in 86. During his last 8 years at CM, he served as athletic director. John volunteered at the City of Wood River for 40 years. He was on the Planning and Zoning and Traffic Committees for 22 years.

He is survived by three sons, David (Theresa) Logan of Godfrey, Michael Logan of St. Louis and Dr. Scott (Roberta) Logan of Lake Bluff, Illinois; daughter, Ann (Norm) Nielsen of Chico, California; 10 grandchildren, Brad, Margaret, Christopher, Patrick, Matthew, Douglas, Abigail, Katherine, RoseAnn and John; five great-grandchildren and a sister, Alice (Lloyd) Vondermehden of Santa Rose, CA

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Margaret Logan; son, James Logan; grandson, Robert; brother, Dr. Richard Logan and three sisters, Martha Oberlin, Lois Kirbach and Phyllis Yardley.

Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Robert Logan Memorial Scholarship in care of Alton High School. Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.