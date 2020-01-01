MARYVILLE — John Marini, 86, of Maryville, Illinois, born March 20, 1933 in Prata d'Ansidonia, Italy, passed away on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at his residence with his family at his side.

At the age of 4, John immigrated with his family to America, passing through Ellis Island and settling in the Detroit, Michigan suburbs. John graduated from Our Lady of Lourdes High School in River Rouge, Michigan. He was an Army veteran, earning the National Defense Service Medal for his service during the Korean War, as well as a Sharpshooter Marksmanship Badge.

He worked as a salesman for National Steel for more than 45 years, earning the "Peddler" Award for salesman of the year. He was a former president of the 50+ Club and a Little League coach. He was a member of Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Maryville.

John was very active all of his life. He loved walking, performing in church theater productions, watching sports and especially the St. Louis Cardinals. He was an attentive grandfather and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. John was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Domenico and Lucia (nee D'Alfonso) Marini; and a son, David John Marini.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Barbara (nee Wonsavage) Marini; two sons, Michael Marini, of Maryville, and Thomas (Gwyndolen) Marini, of Glen Carbon, Illinois; a daughter-in-law, Robin Marini, of Sellersburg, Indiana; eight grandchildren, Christopher (Candice), John, Joseph, Julietta, Weston and Graham Marini and Jason and Rhonda Johnson; five great-grandchildren, Presley, Kingston and Abel Marini and Colin Johnson and Johnie Adamson; three sisters, Rosina Loyd, Mary Shomsky and Pina Murphy; and, also numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 200 N. Lange, Maryville, with Father Joseph Havrilka celebrant.

Immediately following, burial with military honors will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri.

Memorial donations may be made to Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church and can be mailed to the church.

Condolences at www.barrywilsonfuneralhome.com.