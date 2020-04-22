ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS—John M. "Jack" McGrath, Sr., 90, passed away at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at his home.

Born March 22, 1930 in Superior, Wisconsin, he was a son of William E. McGrath and Grace M. (McIntyre) Wandell.

He married Mary Ellen Greenan March 4, 1950 in Anchorage, Alaska. She survives.

Jack entered service for the US Army Air Force, which became the Air Force shortly before his discharge. A lifelong member of IBEW, he worked as an electrical lineman for years before owning and operating Broadway Antiques in Alton, Illinois, River Road Antiques in Grafton, Illinois, and finally Jack's Pawn Shop in Wood River, Illinois.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Anna (Steve) Barr of Viroqua, Wisconsin, William E. (Robin) McGrath of Alton, and Mickie (Dave) McCool of O'Fallon, Missouri; six grandchildren, Beth Anna, Heather, John III, Shawn, Ellie, and Bryce; 11 great grandchildren; and a brother, Kenneth McGrath of Las Vegas, Nevada.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, John M. McGrath, Jr.; a sister, Mary Glaser; two brothers, Earl and William McGrath; and a daughter-in-law, Sandra McGrath.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

