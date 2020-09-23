1/
John Mulvill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ARIZONA — John Mulvill, 74, died peacefully in care of Hospice Friday, Aug. 21st, 2020 at Christian Care Nursing in Phoenix, Arizona.

He was born Oct. 14, 1945 in Miles City, Montana, son of the late Dr. Edward and Agnes (Doyle) Mulvill while serving in WWII.

He grew up in Alton, Illinois, with three siblings and part of Alton High Class of 1963.

John joined the US Navy and earned degree from Southern Illinois University. John worked as an Air Traffic Controller from 1969 until 1981 in St. Louis, Chicago, and Rockford, Illinois.

He was in sales at Zilog and Hughes Network Systems in Chicago before relocating to Phoenix in 1994.

He returned to aviation at Pan Am Flight Academy Deer Valley Airport. In retirement, he enjoyed hiking, golfing, camping, traveling, and spending time with friends and Golden Retriever "Jake."

John will be missed by his four children, Michelle (Bill) Cohen, Heather (Frank) Pfundstein, Sean (Ivonne) Mulvill, and Matthew Mulvill; six grandchildren, Stuart and Spencer Pfundstein, Madeline, Noelle, and Olivia Cohen, and Zachary Mulvill.

His Surviving Siblings include, Jane (Jim) Blaine, Mike Mulvill, and Mary Miller.

The family would like to thank Afou and team at Christian Care who cared during three year Parkinson's battle.

Due to COVID, family and friends celebrated life over Zoom.

He will be buried at St. Patrick's Cemetery with family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved