ARIZONA — John Mulvill, 74, died peacefully in care of Hospice Friday, Aug. 21st, 2020 at Christian Care Nursing in Phoenix, Arizona.

He was born Oct. 14, 1945 in Miles City, Montana, son of the late Dr. Edward and Agnes (Doyle) Mulvill while serving in WWII.

He grew up in Alton, Illinois, with three siblings and part of Alton High Class of 1963.

John joined the US Navy and earned degree from Southern Illinois University. John worked as an Air Traffic Controller from 1969 until 1981 in St. Louis, Chicago, and Rockford, Illinois.

He was in sales at Zilog and Hughes Network Systems in Chicago before relocating to Phoenix in 1994.

He returned to aviation at Pan Am Flight Academy Deer Valley Airport. In retirement, he enjoyed hiking, golfing, camping, traveling, and spending time with friends and Golden Retriever "Jake."

John will be missed by his four children, Michelle (Bill) Cohen, Heather (Frank) Pfundstein, Sean (Ivonne) Mulvill, and Matthew Mulvill; six grandchildren, Stuart and Spencer Pfundstein, Madeline, Noelle, and Olivia Cohen, and Zachary Mulvill.

His Surviving Siblings include, Jane (Jim) Blaine, Mike Mulvill, and Mary Miller.

The family would like to thank Afou and team at Christian Care who cared during three year Parkinson's battle.

Due to COVID, family and friends celebrated life over Zoom.

He will be buried at St. Patrick's Cemetery with family.