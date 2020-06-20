JERSEYVILLE — John Leo Munsterman, 74, died unexpectedly at 11:35 a.m., Monday, June 15, 2020 in Fort Russell Township in Madison County, Illinois.

He was born in Saint Louis, Missouri on April 29, 1946 one of three sons born to Eugene and Lucille (Schell) Munsterman.

John grew up in Jerseyville, and was a lifelong member of the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Jerseyville. He graduated in 1964 from Jersey Community High School and graduated from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he earned a Bachelors in Mechanical Engineering. He then went on to attend graduate school at Arizona State University where he earned his MBA in Marketing.

Throughout his life John worked with many different companies in many different locations, giving him a true appreciation for his hometown. He began working for Westinghouse in Lester, Pennsylvania, then Ingersoll Rand in Mayfield, Kentucky. He later moved closer home when he accepted employment with Baltimore Aircoil in Paxton, Illinois.

In 1994, he moved back to Jerseyville with his wife and son, and he began pursuing his true passion of construction, creating his own company, John Munsterman Construction. Throughout the years, John has built or remodeled numerous homes, and was always willing to assist family and friends with any need they might have.

Once you met John, several things were apparent. His love for his family, his infectious smile, and his undying support of the University of Illinois Fighting Illini. He has enjoyed following the Illini throughout the years, and treasured the many games he was able to attend with family and friends. He also had a passion for restoring and maintaining antique cars, and was currently serving as the Treasurer for the Jersey County Street Machine Association.

John married the former Janet Doerr on June 13, 1981 at the Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville, and together they had just recently celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary.

Surviving are his wife, Janet Munsterman of Jerseyville; his beloved son, Richard Munsterman of Edwardsville; sister in-law, Rosemary Munsterman of Jerseyville; a nephew, David Munsterman, and his wife, Bev, and their daughter, Libby of Godfrey; a sister in-law, Marie Doerr of Clarksville, Tn.; and a nephew, Ryan Doerr.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard Eugene Munsterman and Joseph Francis Munsterman.

A drive-through visitation will take place 5-7 p.m. Monday at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

A private funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Jerseyville with Father Martin Smith officiating.

For those desiring to follow in procession to St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, you may meet at the church at 11 a.m., and follow to the cemetery for committal services.

Memorials may be given to the Jerseyville Meals on Wheels or to the Riverbend Humane Society.

Memories may be shared at crawfordfunerals.com.