GODFREY — John H. Pearson, age 88, of Godfrey, Illinois, formerly of Detroit, Illinois, passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at his home.

He was born on March 29, 1931 in Hamburg, Illinois, to Harry and Onita Crader Pearson. He married Evelyn Dwyer on Sept. 29, 1972 in Bowling Green, Missouri, and she survives.

John graduated from East Pike High School. In 1946, at the age of 16, John began selling produce. He went on to open Pearson's Market in Detroit, Illinois, where he continued to sell produce. He also owned and operated TJ's Ice Cream Patio in Detroit, and worked as the Post Master for the Detroit Post Office for 18 years. John and his family relocated to Godfrey, where they opened Pearson's Produce, and have been running that for the past 32 years. He thoroughly enjoyed working and selling produce, and liked riding his lawn mower around to check on his crops. John attended produce auctions and liked to sing, play the harmonica, and dance. He was also a member of Detroit Christian Church but attended Faith Fellowship in Godfrey. He was a past member of the VFW and Moose Lodge. John was a hardworking, kind, and loving man, and will be dearly missed by his family.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Evelyn; son, Tyler (Mary Kay Stamper) Pearson of Godfrey; daughters, Donna Burrows of Pittsfield, Illinois, Tanya (Don) Stanton of East Alton, Illinois, and Tasha (Kent) Davis of Pittsfield; grandchildren, Gabriel Burrows, Daniel Burrows, Victoria Wood, Jordan Wankel, Caden Stanton, London Stanton, Madalene (AJ) Klocke, Gabrielle Davis, Mason Davis, Taylor Pearson, and Jonathan Pearson; great-grandchildren, Damion Wood, Emily Wood, and Caitlyn Wood; and brother, Bill Pearson of Bedford, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Onita Pearson; daughter, Janet Pearson; sisters, Mary Sisk, Audrey Coonrod, Virginia Scoggins, Violet Richards, and Joyce Ehlert; and a son-in-law, Leo Burrows.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 11 a.m. at Niebur Funeral Home in Pittsfield. Interment will follow at Pittsfield West Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 19, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to be made to Pittsfield West Cemetery.

Niebur Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.