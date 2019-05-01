JOHN POHLMAN

JERSEYVILLE - John Bernard "Buggs" Pohlman Jr., 89, died at 2:06 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 in the emergency room at Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville, Illinois.

He was born in Meppen, Illinois on Nov. 8, 1929, and was the 10th of eleven children born to John Bernard and Catherine (Imming) Pohlman Sr.

As a young boy, his family moved to Carrolllton, Illinois, where he attended St. Johns Catholic School for eight years, and graduated in 1948 from St. John's Catholic High School.

He enlisted with the United States Army, and served in Germany during the Korean War with the 485th Army Combat Engineers.

He was employed at Olin Corporation in East Alton, and dedicated 40 years of hard work before his retirement from Primer Island in 1993.

A staunch member of the Democratic Party, Buggs served for many years as the Precinct Committeeman for Precinct 5 in the City of Jerseyville. He also served on the Zoning Board for the city, and was very active in the St. Francis Parents Board, of which he once served as President. When his children were young, he was assisted in coaching and managing the St. Francis Xavier Grade School basketball teams, as well as the Jerseyville Knights of Columbus teams.

He married the former Mary Ann Pille on Feb. 19, 1955 at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Jerseyville, and together they have shared 64 years of marriage, and have been blessed with eight children.

Surviving are his wife, Mary Ann Pohlman of Jerseyville; seven children and their spouses, Michael and Eileen Pohlman of Mandeville, Louisiana, Kenny and Pam Pohlman, Paul and Cory Pohlman, Steve and Brandi Pohlman, Mark Pohlman, Mary and Mike Nyberg, and Nancy and Mike Ferguson, all of Jerseyville; 10 Grandchildren; 7 Great Grandchildren; a sister in-law, Charlene Pohlman of Granite City; a brother in-law and sister in-law, John and Shirley Pille of Jerseyville; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Patrick J. Pohlman on Jan 20, 1980; a sister, Margaret Catherine Goetten; and nine brothers, Lee H., Ernest John, Victor, Ernest Gerhard, Phillip H., Alfred Harry, James Paul, Edward T., and Robert B. Pohlman.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Thursday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Friday at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Jerseyville.

Burial will take place in the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery in Jerseyville, with the Jerseyville American Legion Post 492 conducting military graveside rites.

Memorials may given to the St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic Schools in Jerseyville.

Memories may be shared at www.crawfordfunerals.com.