GODFREY — John Clinton Raines, 86, died at 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at his home. Born Aug 23, 1933 in Drake, Illinois, he was the son of George and Julia (Harris) Raines.

Mr. Raines served in the Korean War and was a member of Sanford Avenue Baptist Church in Alton, Illinois. He retired from the aerospace and engineering department at McDonnell-Douglas after over 35 years of service.

On Nov. 29, 1958 he married the former Ritta Tyler in Eldorado, Illinois. She preceded him in death on Dec. 24, 2006.

Surviving are two daughters, Ritta "Lynn" Postelle of Godfrey, Illinois, and Marilyn "Kay" Goen (Dennis) of Fieldon, Illinois; four grandchildren, Jason Wesley Stewart (fiancé, Hannah Barney), of Bethalto, Illinois, Zebulun Isaac Goen (Michaela) of Ankeny, Iowa, Jessica Kay Dahlman (Jonathan) of Bondurant, Iowa, and Joshua John Postelle of Godfrey; seven great-grandchildren, Kida Varble, Josaline Stewart, Wesley Stewart, Zander Goen, Chloe Goen, Leia Goen, and Leo Goen; also surviving are two brothers, Wayne "Felix" Raines and George Raines; and six sisters, Elenora Davidson, Martha Gibbs, Lila Brown, Gloria Gauges, Cynthia Tacklebury and Bernie Allen.

Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Raines and a sister, Dorothy Deel. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until time of funeral service at 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton.

Pastor Dan Bowers and Pastor Tom Olney will officiate. Burial will be private for immediate family at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto with full military honors on Monday, Jan. 6.

Memorials may be made to Sanford Avenue Baptist Church.

