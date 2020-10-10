1/1
John Reilly
ALTON — John Lawrence Reilly of St. Louis, Missouri, and life-long resident of Alton, Illinois, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at the age of 78.

Loving husband for 56 years of Alicia Reilly (nee Cruz); beloved son of the late Edward and Virginia Reilly; devoted father of Alicia Hawkins (Stephen), Tricia Newell (Jim) and Dr. Melissa Reilly; cherished grandfather of Marielle Newell, Jimmy Newell, Isabel Newell, Reilly Hawkins, and John Newell; dear brother of Richard (Betty) Reilly, Mary "Sis" (the late Edward) Gray and Margaret (Hugh) Burns; proud uncle to numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his sister, Catherine "Kate" (the late Richard "Dick") Harig, and his brothers Rev. Msgr. Edward Reilly and Rev. F. Joseph Reilly.

John, a devout Catholic, was a long-time member of St Mary's Church in Alton, and recently St Clair of Assisi Parish in Ellisville, Missouri.

A graduate of CBC and St. Benedict's College, John was an avid sportsman, with a special love for golf, baseball, track, tennis, soccer and football.

Known for his sense of humor, his tremendous generosity, and his unflagging optimism, John was loved, and will be greatly missed by all.

A memorial mass will be celebrated for John on Thursday, Oct. 15, 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 519 E 4th St, Alton, IL 62002.

Cremation rites were accorded by Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral home in Godfrey, Illinois.

Online condolences may be made at eliaskallalandschaaf.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
1313 W Delmar Ave
Godfrey, IL 62035
(618) 466-3573
