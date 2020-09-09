1/1
John Roberts
BETHALTO — John F. Roberts, 88, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at 8:39 p.m. at Wood River Healthcare and Rehabilitation.

He was born Feb. 20, 1932 a son of John and Charolett Ward Roberts.

On March 6, 1954 he married Juanita Fay Soden in Colorado and they have been married for 66 ½ years.

John served in the United States Army Reserves in the Korean War. He worked for Olin Corp for 42 years, retiring in 1995.

He was a member of Friendship General Baptist Church in East Alton, Illinois, and was of the General Baptist faith for 66 years. John was a Auxillary Police Office for East Alton, and enjoyed watching Young and the Restless.

In addition to his wife, Juanita; John is survived by his two children, John (Chris) Roberts of Godfrey, Illinois, and Rebbecca Streubel of Wood River, Illinois; two grandchildren, Ashley Streubel and Heather (Todd) Pick; a great-granddaughter, Alyssa Pick; a brother, Wesley Roberts; two sisters, Fern Grills and Amy Reinhardt; along with several nieces, nephews and church friends.

He was proceeded in death by his parents; three brothers, Stanley "Butch" Roberts, Davey "Boz" Roberts, and Allen "Sid" Roberts; two sisters, Betty Owens and Maxine Cherry; and an infant brother and sister, Carl and Leona.

Gravesides services will be held on Friday, Sept. 11, at 11 a.m. at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.

Memorials may be made to the Alton VFW Post 1308.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
